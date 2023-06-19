Net Direct Tax Collection Grows 11% To 3.80 Lakh Crore On Higher Advance Tax Mop Up

Tax collections have increased the net direct tax kitty to rise 11 per cent to Rs 3.80 lakh crore for the current fiscal. It indicates that economic activity is gaining traction. Before adjusting refunds, the tax collection stood at Rs 4.19 lakh crore, a 12.73 per cent growth over the same period last fiscal.

The Net Direct Tax collection of Rs 3,79,760 crore (as of June 17, 2023) includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs 1,56,949 crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) at Rs 2,22,196 crore, the Finance ministry said in a statement.

According to Sanjay Arora, a Chartered Accountant in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the increase in tax collections in corporate and income tax reflects an increase in income for individuals and businesses.

"As the revenues of both individuals and businesses have increased, the profit for them has also increased which has led to greater GST collections overall," he said.

"Inflation can be another reason for the increase in tax collections. When the raw material cost for businesses increases, it would not affect the profit positively, hence the tax collection from that business would not rise. If the total price of commodity increases, revenue will increase due to a greater profit margin. This will result in the business giving more tax," he added.

Wholesale price inflation fell to a three-year low of -3.48 per cent in May due to a fall in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, food products, textiles, non-food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, and chemical & chemical products as per government data. Retail inflation eased a to 25-month low of 4.25 per cent in May from 4.7 per cent in the previous month.

The Advance Tax collections for the April-June quarter of 2023-24 stood at Rs 1,16,776 crore as of June 17, reflecting a growth of 13.70 per cent over the same period last fiscal. This includes CIT of Rs 92,784 crore and PIT of Rs 23,991 crore.

On a gross basis, before adjusting refunds, the tax collection stood at Rs 4.19 lakh crore, a 12.73 per cent growth over the same period last fiscal. Gross CIT and PIT mop up was Rs 1.87 lakh crore and Rs 2.31 lakh crore respectively.

Refunds amounting to Rs 39,578 crore have been issued till June 17, a 30 per cent growth over last year.

The 2023-24 budget has pegged direct tax collection at a little over Rs 18.23 lakh crore, a 9.75 per cent growth over Rs 16.61 lakh crore mopped up last fiscal.

