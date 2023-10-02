Net Office Leasing Surges 5% To 10.37 Million Square Feet In July-September: Report

Net office leasing in India's top seven cities increased by 5 per cent in July–September to 10.37 million square feet, according to a report by JLL India. In the same period last year, net office space absorption was 9.86 million square feet.

JLL India's data for July–September highlighted that India's office market experienced its strongest quarter in the past 18 months. Rahul Arora, Head of Office Leasing Advisory at JLL India, attributed this robust performance to strong demand fundamentals and minimal long-term effects from global challenges, except for some delays in decision-making.

Thriving tech ecosystem

The surge in office leasing is attributed to India's thriving tech ecosystem, which is witnessing offshoring and R&D activities across various sectors. Global Capability Centres (GCCs) played a significant role, accounting for 44 per cent of occupier activity in Q3.

"GCCs (Global Capability Centres) accounted for a 44 per cent occupier share in Q3 in terms of operations. This multi-year trend is expected to keep the Indian office markets among the most growth-oriented globally," Arora said.

Net office leasing in Bengaluru increased from 1.71 million square feet in the same period last year to 2.38 million square feet. Chennai also saw growth, rising from 0.54 million square feet to 0.9 million square feet. Delhi-NCR experienced a modest uptick, reaching 1.7 million square feet from 1.61 million square feet. Pune remained stable at 1.01 million square feet, while Kolkata saw a slight increase from 0.10 million square feet to 0.14 million square feet.

However, Hyderabad and Mumbai saw subdued demand. Hyderabad witnessed a decrease in net office leasing from 3.06 million square feet to 2.7 million square feet, while Mumbai experienced a decline from 1.83 million square feet in July–September 2022 to 1.53 million square feet in the third quarter of this year.

Grade A office spaces

Despite challenges in the global economic landscape and a sluggish IT industry, the demand for Grade A office spaces and managed flexible workspaces remains consistent, according to Amal Mishra, co-founder of Bengaluru-based flex space operator UrbanVault. The segment appears to have a well-balanced alignment of demand and supply.

JLL India explained that net absorption is calculated by subtracting newly occupied floor space from vacated floor space, with pre-committed floor space considered absorbed only when physically occupied.

(With PTI Inputs)