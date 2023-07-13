Netweb Technologies Sets IPO Price Band At Rs 475-500 A Share, Here's All You Need To Know

Netweb Technologies India has fixed a price band of Rs 475-Rs 500 a share for the total of 1.26 crore shares on offer, worth Rs 631 crore, for its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO will be open for three days, from July 17 to July 19, while the bidding for anchor investors will open on July 14.

What is the size of the IPO?

The manufacturer of Supercomputing systems' IPO has a fresh issue of 41.20 lakh equity shares worth Rs 206 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 85 lakh equity shares worth Rs 425 crore by its promoters.

Sanjay Lodha, Vivek Lodha, Navin Lodha, Niraj Lodha, and Ashoka Bajaj Automobiles LLP are the ones selling shares in the OFS.

How will Netweb Technologies use the proceedings?

A total of Rs 32.77 crore will be used to fund capital expenditure for the civil construction of buildings for the surface mount technology (SMT) line and interior development, as well as the purchase of equipment or machinery for the new SMT production line.

Proceeds worth Rs 128.02 crore will support long-term working capital, while Rs 22.5 crore will be used for payment of debt, and for general corporate purposes.

The company will get Rs 610 crore and Rs 631 crore at the lower and upper ends of the price band, respectively.

Details about the company

Netweb Technologies, based out of Delhi and NCR, is a high-end computing solutions provider. The company is an original equipment manufacturer. It has received production-linked incentives from the government's schemes.

Reservations for investors

Qualified institutional investors have a reservation of 50 per cent of the issue size, while 35 per cent is for retail investors. The balance of 15 per cent of the issue size is reserved for non-institutional investors.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 30 shares or multiples thereof. The company had raised Rs 51 crore in a pre-IPO placement round from institutional investors last month.

Netweb Technologies' revenue from operations stood at Rs 445 crore in FY23, 80 per cent higher than Rs 247 crore last year. Its net profit was Rs 47 crore compared to Rs 22.45 crore in FY22.

The book-running lead managers on the issue are Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities. The equity shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE after the IPO.

(With inputs from PTI)