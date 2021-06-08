New Income Tax Portal Glitches To Be Fixed By Infosys Upon FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Request

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked Infosys and its Chairman Nandan Nilekani to fix glitches associated with the new income tax-e filing portal, which was launched on Monday. While stating that she has received many grievances about glitches from citizens on her Twitter timeline, Nirmala Sitharaman urged Infosys to fix them and ensure that there is no "let down" in the quality of service being provided to taxpayers.

The Union Finance Minister said, "The much-awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched at 20:45 hours. I see in my TL grievances and glitches. Hope Infosys and Nandan Nilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided." Sitharaman had appealed that ease in compliance for the taxpayers should be the priority.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman's appeal on Twitter came after many users started reporting outage issues when they tried to open the new income tax e-filing portal. Some users said they are still struggling to access the new e-filing portal.

New Income Tax e-filing portal

The new e-filing website of the Income Tax Department was launched yesterday evening with a variety of new features for taxpayers. After the launch, officials said that it would take some time for the website to stabilise and only then taxpayers will be able to use all the features smoothly.

The home page of the new website said, “E-filing 2.0 is an all-new portal with features that make e-filing easier for you!” "The portal has been developed as a mission mode project under the national e-governance plan. The objective of this portal is to provide a single window to the income tax-related services for taxpayers and other stakeholders," it added.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which frames policies for the tax department, had said on Saturday said the new website will be launched on Monday, but features like the online tax payment system and a mobile app will be activated only on June 18.

The new portal for e-filings is expected to save time, and have more security.

User-friendly technology with the immediate procedure of income Tax Returns(ITRs) and quick refunds to taxpayers.

A single dashboard added for all interactions, uploads, and pending actions so that taxpayers don't have to travel through multiple pages.

Taxpayers can now update their profile information with certain details of income including salary, house property, business/profession which will be used in pre-filling their ITR.

Taxpayers will be provided with free-of-cost offline and online ITR preparation software with software that will help users to ask questions that can help them in the process.

Taxpayers can now have the assistance of tutorials, videos, call centre and chatbot or live agents.

Multiple payment options including net banking, UPI, credit card and RTGS or NEFT from any account of the taxpayer in any bank.

The earlier portal was kept under update for one week as the Income Tax Department, on June 1 had informed about it. Citizens who had not filed Income Tax Return (ITR) or have partly filled in the details were requested to complete the filing process. On May 29, the department had also tweeted mentioning that the new portal and its design that has been made more user-friendly.

The Central Government, on May 20 had extended the deadline of various Income Tax compliances with an aim to provide citizens with some relief amid the COVID-19 crisis.

