Toyota To Invest Rs 2000 Cr in India Within 12 Months, Says Javadekar; Kirloskar Confirms

Union Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday dismissed media reports stating that Toyota Motor Corp. will stop investing in India and called them "incorrect." The clarification came following a Bloomberg report earlier in the day citing Shekar Viswanathan, vice-chairman of Toyota Kirloskar, that said the company won’t expand further in India due to high taxes, which makes it difficult for automakers to achieve economies of scale.

“The message we are getting after we have come here and invested money is that we don’t want you,” Viswanathan said in an interview. In the absence of any reforms, “we won’t exit India, but we won’t scale up.”

'Toyota will invest more than Rs 2,000 crore'

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted that Toyota will invest more than ₹2,000 crore in the country over the next year. It was confirmed by Vikram Kirloskar, the vice-chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, who said the company is "committed to the future of India".

The news that Toyota Company will stop investing in India is incorrect. @vikramkirloskar has clarified that Toyota will invest more than Rs 2000 crore in next 12 months.@PIB_India — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) September 15, 2020

Absolutely! We are investing 2000+ crs in electric components and technology for the domestic customer and export. We are committed to the future of India and will continue to put all effort in society, environment, skilling and technology. — Vikram Kirloskar (@vikramkirloskar) September 15, 2020

TKM rolls out Innova, Fortuner and Vellfire (imported as CBU) from the first plant, and Yaris and Camry Hybrid from its second facility. The company has an installed capacity of 3.10 lakh units spread across two plants in Bidadi, near Bengaluru.

'We continue to be committed to the Indian market'

“Toyota Kirloskar Motor would like to state that we continue to be committed to the Indian market and our operations in the country is an integral part of our global strategy. We need to protect the jobs we have created and we will do everything possible to achieve this. Over our two decades of operations in India, we have worked tirelessly to build a strong, competitive local supplier ecosystem and develop strong, capable human resources. Our first step is to ensure full capacity utilization of what we have created, and this will take time," Toyota Kirloskar Motor said in the statement.

"We remain confident that the Government will do everything possible to support the industry and employment. We recognise the strong proactive efforts being made by the government to support various sectors of the economy and appreciate the fact that it is open to examining this issue despite the current challenging revenue situation," it added. TKM is a joint venture between the Japanese Toyota Motor Company and Kirloskar Group.

