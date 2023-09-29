NHAI Can Net Rs 2 Lakh Crore From HAM Monetisation During FY24-27: Report

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has the potential to generate approximately Rs 2 lakh crore in revenue from its Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) assets between the fiscal years 2024 and 2027, according to a recent report.

The NHAI's roads are seen as a significant source of potential revenue through asset monetisation in the medium term. This potential revenue is expected to materialise through an expanded portfolio of HAM assets and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects. The estimated monetisation capacity for this period ranges from Rs 1.75 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore, as analyzed by Care Edge.

The analysis is based on 306 HAM projects awarded to 62 distinct sponsors between fiscal years 2016 and 2023. These projects collectively span a total length of 12,700 kilometers, with a combined bid project cost (BPC) of Rs 3.35 lakh crore and total debt aggregating Rs 90,000 crore.

HAM projects awarded prior to 2020, with a BPC of Rs 1 lakh crore, are already operational and offer monetisation opportunities of Rs 9,000-11,000 crore, benefiting both the NHAI and developers. Timely payments have played a pivotal role in ensuring the timely completion of these projects, resulting in improved operating cycles for developers and providing liquidity in the range of Rs 10,000-12,000 crore.

Execution challenges

However, the report highlights that more than a third of the projects awarded after March 2020 are facing execution challenges, primarily due to aggressive bidding and increased project complexities.

The timely execution of HAM projects has led to a compound annual growth rate of 15 per cent in the total operating income from the fiscal year 2019 to the fiscal year 2023. A minor decline of 5 per cent in total operating income is anticipated for fiscal year 2024 due to the rising execution challenges. Additionally, the increase in commodity prices has impacted operating margins, which fell from 17 per cent in the fiscal year 2020 to 14 per cent in the fiscal year 2023.

According to the agency, among the total sample of HAM projects awarded post-March 2020, projects with a combined BPC of Rs 50,000 crore are delayed by four to six months beyond the specified grace period. Furthermore, a significant number of projects, with a combined BPC of Rs 14,500 crore, have been awaiting the appointed date for over a year.

Of these HAM projects, 88 per cent, accounting for a total BPC exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore, were mostly awarded before March 2020 and have successfully achieved operational status. Only 12 per cent of them are currently facing delays.

(With PTI Inputs)