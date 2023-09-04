Nifty And Sensex Edge Higher Amid Rising Rate Pause Expectations

Stock market opens: The shares advanced on Monday, led by metals on further support for the property sector by China and on rising expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate pause later this month.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.10 per cent at 19,452 as of 10:21 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.07 per cent to 65,432.50.

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indices logged gains. Metals rose 2.5 per cent on fresh measures by China to support its property sector. China is the top producer and consumer of metals. Tata Steel and Hindalco added more than 3 per cent each, topping the Nifty 50.

The more domestically-focused small-caps and mid-caps advanced 1 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively, sustaining outperformance over the blue-chips.

Small-caps and mid-caps gain in 2023

The small-caps and mid-caps have gained over 28 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively, so far this year, more than thrice as much as a 7.5 per cent rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index, on sustained retail inflows.

"The small-cap and mid-cap space will continue to do well because of hopes of healthy returns, which have attracted interest from investors with a short-term time horizon," said Siddharth Bhamre, research head at Religare Broking.

There are pockets in broader markets with valuation comfort, Bhamre added.

Rising unemployment in the US, which heightened hopes of a Fed rate pause later this month as well as strong domestic macroeconomic data, including gross domestic product(GDP) and expansion in factory activity bolstered sentiment in the markets, two analysts said.

Individual stocks

Among individual stocks, Coal India climbed 3 per cent after production in August rose 13.2 per cent year-on-year.

Maharashtra Seamless climbed 4 per cent on bagging orders of 1.57 billion rupees from Oil India and Indian Oil Corporation. Moil rose 2 per cent after reporting a 53 per cent year-on-year jump in production in August.

(With PTI inputs)