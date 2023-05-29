Nifty Bank Closes At Record High Led By HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India

The banking sub-index on the National Stock Exchange - Nifty Bank index, closed at record high on Monday led by gains in banking shares like HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank. The Nifty Bank index rose as much as 465 points or 1.05 per cent to hit record high of 44,483.35 before closing at 44,312, up 294 points or 0.67 per cent.

Banking stocks have been witnessing buying interest for quite some time after a whole host of banks reported better than expected March quarter earnings with robust growth in profitability while showing improvement in asset quality.

The country's largest lender - State Bank of India's net profit at the end of March quarter jumped 83 per cent annually to Rs 16,964.51 crore while its asset quality saw an improvement as well. SBI's gross non-performing assets, as a percentage of total advances, came in at 2.78 per cent at the end of March quarter compared with 3.97 per cent during the same quarter last year.

HDFC Bank, the country's largest private lender's net profit advanced 20 per cent to Rs 12,047 crore on the back of lower provsioning for bad loans.

"If the economy has to grow banking shares will grow. There are banks which are looking very attractive HDFC Bank has not given much returns in the last two years, IndusInd bank is looking very attractive but there are pockets of over valuation as well for example ICICI Bank has become overvalued at current levels. However, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are better placed than banking stocks," AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital told Republic World.

Meanwhile, all the 12 shares in the Nifty Bank index barring ICICI Bank, ended higher led by AU Small Finance Bank's 1.7 per cent gain. State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Federal Bank also ended with a positive bias.

State-run banks also rallied during the session as the index of PSU Banking stocks rose 0.6 per cent to close at 4,041. State Bank of India was the top gainer from PSU banking space. Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank, Central Bank of India, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda also ended higher.

On the flipside, Punjab and Sind Bank, Indian Bank, UCO Bank and Bank of Mahrashtra were among the notable losers.