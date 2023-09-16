Nifty Likely To Move Towards 20,700, Markets May Enter Phase Of Consolidation: Religare

Sensex rose to record high of 67,927.23 and gained for eleventh straight session on Friday marking the longest run of winning streak since October 2007. In the last 11 trading sessions, the Sensex has rallied 4.6 per cent and for the week ended September 15, Sensex advanced 1.86 per cent. National Stock Exchange's Nifty 50 index also surged to record high and moved above its crucial psychological level of 20,000 for the first time on September 11.

Strong economic fundamentals and expectations of robust earnings from India Inc along with positive domestic and foreign flows towards equities are some of the reasons behind the sharp up move in the equity market.

The Indian economy grew 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter and is looking to grow at close to 6.5 per cent in the current financial year, putting it among the best performing major economies in the world and drawing investors.

Retail investors also showed keen interest in equities, monthly data from Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed.

Inflows into equity mutual funds nearly tripled in August, with investors continuing to prefer small and mid-cap funds on hopes of strong returns, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data showed on Monday.

Equity mutual funds saw inflows rise sequentially for the 30th consecutive month to Rs 20,245 crore last month from Rs 7,626 crore in July.

Small-cap funds accounted for most of the investments for the 11th straight month at Rs 4,265 crore, compared with outflows worth Rs 349 crore from large-cap funds, the data showed.

Foreign investors have so far this year purchased Indian shares worth Rs 1,30,519 crore as against shares worth Rs 1,21,439 crore sold by FIIs in 2022, according to NSDL data.

The week ahead for markets

Markets extended gains for the third successive week and made a new record high as well. The tone was positive from the beginning which strengthened further with rotational participation from the index majors across sectors.

"As we closely track the global indices, especially the US, we feel improvement in their performance would further support the prevailing bullish sentiment at our end. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has managed to hold the trendline support around 34,000 but needs sustainability above the 35,000 mark to reinforce the positive bias," said Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking.

He added that Nifty may go through a phase of consolidation and traders should continue with "buy on dips" strategy.

"Since the Nifty has reached closer to its immediate hurdle of 20,300 and the banking index has also retested its record high, we may see some consolidation now," Mishra said.

"On the downside, the 19,700-19,950 zone would act as a support zone for Nifty in case of any dip. And a decisive break above 20,300 would help the index to gradually move towards 20,700," Mishra added.

