Nifty Realty Index Surges To 11-year High; Godrej Properties Surges Over 10%

While the Nifty 50 index (-0.09%) closed flat, the Nifty Realty index hit an 11-year high, with the increase coming after the Karnataka govt slashed stamp duty

Nifty Realty index

While the Nifty 50 index (-0.09%) closed flat, the Nifty Realty index hit an 11-year high after surging 8.45 %. The increase came after the Karnataka government announced a stamp duty cut in the state. As a result, all 10 stocks in the index closed in the green. The biggest Nifty Realty index gainer was Godrej properties, with a gain of 13.20 %.

Meanwhile, the country's biggest real estate developer, DLF, surged 11.60 %. Since both stocks trade in the futures and options (F&O) segment, there are no circuit limits.

Nifty Realty index hits 11-year high

The Nifty Realty index hit an 11-year high of 456.15 after the Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed an amendment to the Stamp Act. As per the amendment, they reduced stamp duty from 5% to 3% on properties costing below Rs. 45 lakhs. With this surge, the Nifty Realty index has outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The Realty index has surged 45% year-to-date in comparison to the Nifty 50 index increasing 26%.

Nifty Realty index stocks that hit 52-week highs

Four stocks in the Nifty Realty index hit new 52-week highs:

  1. Brigade enterprises hit a new 52-week high of Rs 421.65. The previous 52-week high of the share was Rs 413, recorded on September 8 this year. Meanwhile, the all-time high on the stock is Rs 428, recorded on January 1, 2008. The stock closed at 407.15, with gains of 1.48 %.
  2. DLF hit a new 52-week high of Rs 373.75 to surpass its previous 52-week high of Rs 359.10, recorded on August 4 this year. Meanwhile, the all-time high on the stock is Rs 1225, recorded on January 15, 2008. The stock closed at Rs. 369.05, with gains of 11.60 %.
  3. Meanwhile, Godrej Properties hit an all-time high in trade today. The stock hit Rs. 1973. Its previous 52 week high was recorded on September 21 this year, when the stock hit Rs. 1758.40. The stock closed at 1951.10, with gains of 13.20 %.
  4. Suntech Realty also hit a new 52-week high of Rs 473.90 in trade today. The previous 52-week high on the stock was Rs 464.25, recorded on September 17 this year. Meanwhile, its all-time high is Rs 2955, recorded on October 8, 2009.
