Nifty Realty Index Surges To 11-year High; Godrej Properties Surges Over 10%

While the Nifty 50 index (-0.09%) closed flat, the Nifty Realty index hit an 11-year high after surging 8.45 %. The increase came after the Karnataka government announced a stamp duty cut in the state. As a result, all 10 stocks in the index closed in the green. The biggest Nifty Realty index gainer was Godrej properties, with a gain of 13.20 %.

Meanwhile, the country's biggest real estate developer, DLF, surged 11.60 %. Since both stocks trade in the futures and options (F&O) segment, there are no circuit limits.

Nifty Realty index hits 11-year high

The Nifty Realty index hit an 11-year high of 456.15 after the Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed an amendment to the Stamp Act. As per the amendment, they reduced stamp duty from 5% to 3% on properties costing below Rs. 45 lakhs. With this surge, the Nifty Realty index has outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The Realty index has surged 45% year-to-date in comparison to the Nifty 50 index increasing 26%.

Nifty Realty index stocks that hit 52-week highs

Four stocks in the Nifty Realty index hit new 52-week highs: