Nifty, Sensex Rally To Record Highs Led By Gains In TCS, Infosys

Equity bechmarks rallied to record highs on Thursday, tracking their Asian peers after a moderation in US inflation boosted sentiment and outweighed concerns over higher-than-expected domestic inflation.

The Nifty 50 index rose as much as 0.76 per cent to a new all-time high of 19,532.25 as of 9:48 am, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.80 per cent to a fresh record 66,043.

The rally extended to broader markets, with smallcaps hitting a fresh 52-week high, while the midcaps rose to a record high.

Asian markets

Asian markets surged, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index jumping nearly 2 per cent , following overnight gains in Wall Street equities after the US consumer price index for June logged the smallest rise in over two years.

The moderation in US inflation outweighed concerns over the rise in domestic retail inflation in June, as well as demand weakness flagged by top IT firms Tata Consultancy Services and HCLTech.

TCS reports higher-than-expected profit

TCS rose over 1 per cent after reporting higher-than-expected first-quarter profit, while HCLTech lost over 1 per cent after posting weaker-than-expected earnings.

Wipro which reports later in the day was up 0.22 per cent , helping lift the IT stocks up over 1 per cent , which gained in part due to the brighter US outlook.

Besides Wipro, Federal Bank, Tata Metaliks and Angel One are among the companies reporting their results on Thursday.

"June quarter earnings would be crucial to determine the future course of markets," said Sandeep Bagla, CEO of Trust Mutual Funds, a financial services provider.

"Investors will monitor volume growth as well as margin expansion for cues on the pricing power of companies."

Winners and losers

Among individual stocks, SpiceJet jumped over 5 per cent after top shareholder, Ajay Singh, said he would infuse 5 billion rupees into the airline.

Patanjali Foods lost 5 per cent after its largest shareholder said it would sell up to 9 per cent of its stake in the edible oil maker to meet rules on minimum public shareholding.