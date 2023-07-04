Nifty, Sensex Scale Fresh All-time Highs Led By Gains In NBFC Shares

Equity benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex opened higher on Tuesday, aided by broad-based gains led by financials amid sustained momentum. The Nifty 50 index rose as much as 0.47 per cent to hit a record high of 19,413.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.59 per cent to hit an all-time high of 65,586.60 in early trade.

Gainers and Losers

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance jumped over 6.56 per cent and Bajaj Finserv climbed 3.93 per cent. Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, ICICI Bank, HDFC and HDFC Bank were the other lead gainers.

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank and Tata Steel were the laggards.

Global markets

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green while Seoul and Tokyo quoted lower.

The US markets ended in positive territory on Monday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.64 per cent to $75.13 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,995.92 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

"The unabated surge in FPI inflows will keep the market resilient. The sharp U turn in FPI investment from Rs 34,146 crore of selling in the first two months of this year to Rs 90,986 crore of buying in the last two months has turned the market decisively in favour of bulls," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"The surge in the market during the last 4 sessions was led mainly by the HDFC twins and RIL with some support from ITC. It is important to remember that these stocks have strong and improving fundamentals," he added.

On Monday, the equity indices ended at fresh highs for the third consecutive session. The Nifty rose 0.70 per cent to 19,322.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.75 per cent to close above 65,000 for the first time.