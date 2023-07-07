Nifty Snaps Eight-day Win Streak On Fed Concerns; Logs Weekly Gain

Nifty 50 index fell for the first time in nine sessions on Friday, succumbing to the persistent concerns of US rate hikes that have weighed on global equities.

The Nifty 50 settled 0.85 per cent lower at 19,331.80, while the 30-member S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.77 per cent to 65,280.45.

Both indexes hit record highs for the sixth time in seven sessions before reversing course. Still, the recent rally, helped the Nifty and Sensex end the week with gains of 0.74 per cent and 0.87 per cent, respectively.

The resilience of the US labour market, as measured by private payrolls, further fanned fears that the Federal Reserve would prolong its high-interest regime and triggered a fall in equity markets across the world.

Market Resistance

Market had been resisting the pressure for the past few sessions but the rally, said brokerage CSLA, may over-extend domestic valuations.

The brokerage said a pullback from the record-high levels was likely since investor sentiment - measured by the bull-bear index - has swung from an extremely bearish reading of 8.2 per cent in March to an extremely bullish reading at 95.9 per cent in early July.

The weakness in equities was broad with 10 of the 13 major sectoral indexes finishing lower, and the smallcap and midcap indexes declining 0.44 per cent and 0.81 per cent, respectively.

The high-weightage financials fell 0.90 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services lost 3.56 per cent after BofA Securities downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy", citing high valuations and elevated operating costs.

Fast moving consumer goods slid over 1.5 per cent after liquor makers declined following reports that the state of Karnataka proposed to hike excise duty on Indian-made liquor and beer.

Among the bright spots, Tata Motors jumped to a record high after its Jaguar Land Rover unit gave upbeat first-quarter sales and free cash flow forecasts, while drone maker ideaForge soared nearly 93 per cent in its market debut.