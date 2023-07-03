Nifty Surpasses 19,300 For First Time, Sensex Tops 65,000 On Strong Global Cues

The Indian equity benchmarks were on record breaking spree for a third straight session on Monday and scaled new peaks. The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex moved above the 65,000 mark and Nifty 50 index traded above 19,300 for the first time. The Sensex rose as much as 449 points to hit a record high of 65,168.02 and Nifty 50 index climbed 129 points to touch an all-time high of 19,318.

As of 9:42 am, the Sensex was up 363 points at 65,082 and the Nifty 50 index was up 102 points to 19,291.

The Indian markets surged on the back of positive global cues as sentiment improved on signs of moderating inflation in the United States amid strong domestic macros.

The Indian benchmarks have been on a winning streak for the last four months on the back of strong economic growth, robust foreign inflows, cooling inflation and steady corporate earnings, analysts said.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been buyers of Indian equities since the start of this financial year and have so far invested over Rs 1 lakh crore, data from NSDL showed.

Meanwhile, twelve of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty Bank index's 1 per cent gain. Nifty Financial Services, Metal, PSU Bank, Private Bank, Consumer Durables and Oil & Gas indexes also rose between 0.6-1.2 per cent.

On the other hand, select pharma and FMCG shares were facing selling pressure.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessing buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.3 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 1 per cent.

HDFC was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 3.12 per cent to Rs 2,822. HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors, Divi's Labs, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel also rose between 1-2.6 per cent.

On the flipside, Bajaj Auto, Power Grid, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, UPL, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, Britannia Industries and Bharti Airtel were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,070 shares were advancing while 1,029 were declining on the BSE.



