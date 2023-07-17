10 Key Takeaways From Nirmala Sitharaman And Janet Yellen G20 Meet

Quick links:
Nirmala Sitharaman Meets Janet Yellen
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held a significant meeting on the sidelines of the third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting under the Indian G20 Presidency.
Their discussions revolved around the vital topics of strengthening ties, focusing on economic cooperation. In the meeting, the leaders highlighted the commitment of both India and the United States to actively advance the G20 agenda.
This meeting is vital for both nations, especially when India is hosting the G20 summit and reshaping its international agendas. To give you an insight, here are some of the key highlights from the meeting.
This meeting in the times when the United States is on the brink of an upcoming recession highlights that it is looking forward to Asian cooperation. The importance of the topics discussed in the meeting reflects that both nations are trying to bring back the lost warmth in their relations during the Ukraine-Russia conflict.