Nirmala Sitharaman On Adani Group Mess: 'Indian Regulators On Top Of Issue'

Nirmala Sitharaman, on being asked to speak on the Adani Group mess, said, Indian regulators such as SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) are on top of the issue. “India's regulators are very, very experienced. They are experts in their domain. So, they are seized of the matter,” Sitharaman said in a response to a question raised by a reporter who asked whether a committee of experts was set up for the matter.

The Union Finance Minister was addressing a press conference after RBI's central board of directors held a post-budget meeting. At the conference, Sitharaman spoke on several aspects of the Union Budget and said the new tax regime will benefit taxpayers financially.

What Supreme Court said on Adani Group issues?

The Supreme Court on Friday asked SEBI to consider ways to protect Indian investors. The apex court noted that investors have suffered major losses due to the fluctuation in stock prices and observed that they need to be safeguarded under a common framework. The top court made the observation while hearing a petition seeking the SC's intervention on the issue.

"Do we intervene and have a mechanism to ensure this doesn't happen again? We do not want to get into policy matters. That is for the government," said Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Appearing for SEBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the market regulator is on top of the matter concerning retail investors in the country. SC has asked the solicitor general to come up with suggestions on what steps can be taken to strengthen the existing equity investing regime on Monday.

'Advance consultation with stakeholders'

Meanwhile, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. addressing a query on regulatory applications and their timeline, said, "Whenever any new policy is taken, any announcement is made by the RBI, there should be some amount of advance consultation with stakeholders."

"Even in the last Monetary Policy Committee announcement, we have made an announcement relating to penal interest. There, too, we also made an announcement of draft circular. We are not issuing the final circular because we want the opinion of the stakeholders: The regulated entities and the banks and any other players in the financial market," he added.