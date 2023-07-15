Sitharaman Says No Income Tax For Those Earning Up To Rs 7.27 Lakh Under New Tax Regime

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted significant tax benefits Narendra Modi government has provided to the middle-class people during her visit to Udupi in Karnataka. She said that under the new tax regime, which was announced in Budget earlier this year, those earning up to Rs 7.27 lakh per annum will be exempt from paying income tax.

Addressing concerns raised about individuals earning slightly above the Rs 7 lakh threshold, Nirmala Sitharaman explained that the Finance Ministry had conducted an in-depth analysis to determine the income levels at which tax liability begins. Under the new tax regime, individuals earning up to Rs 7.27 lakh per annum will be exempt from income tax. The break-even point, where income tax obligations start, is set at Rs 27,000.

To further alleviate the tax burden on individuals, the Finance Minister also announced the introduction of a standard deduction of Rs 50,000. This provision addresses a previous grievance regarding the lack of a standard deduction, providing additional relief to taxpayers.

Government's focus on MSMEs

Sitharaman also highlighted the government's focus on the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. The budget allocation for MSMEs for the fiscal year 2023-24 has seen a significant increase to Rs 22,138 crore, marking a substantial jump from Rs 3,185 crore in 2013-14. This substantial increase in funding showcases the government's commitment to empowering and supporting small businesses, which are essential drivers of economic growth.

The Finance Minister also mentioned the success of the 'Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises' scheme. She revealed that 33 per cent of the total procurement made by 158 Central Public Sector Enterprises has been from MSMEs, representing the highest-ever recorded percentage. Additionally, Sitharaman highlighted initiatives such as the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform, which has been introduced to ensure liquidity for MSMEs and prevent payment delays from impacting their operations.

Sitharaman emphasised the government's efforts to simplify business processes and improve the ease of doing business in India. The country's ranking in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index has significantly improved, rising from 142 in 2014 to 63 in 2019. The Finance Minister attributed this progress to the government's focus on reducing compliance burdens, including the repeal of over 1,500 outdated laws and approximately 39,000 compliance. Decriminalisation of the Companies Act has also been accomplished as part of these efforts.

During her visit, Sitharaman inaugurated the Common Facility Centre (CFC) at the Indian Institute of Gems and Jewellery (IIGJ) in Udupi. The establishment of the CFC, funded through her MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) funds and supported by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council and National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, aims to provide training opportunities for youth in the region, enabling skill development in hand-crafted jewellery making.