Nirmala Sitharaman To Release BRAP 2020 Assessment Report Of States/UTs Today

The assessment of the states and the union territories under the ‘Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP), 2020’ will be released on Thursday, June 30, with details on several business regulatory areas. The report will be released by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal today.

Informing about the same, Som Parkash, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, took to Twitter and said, "Hon'ble FM Smt Nirmala Sitharaman Ji to release assessment report of States/UTs based on the implementation of Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP 2020) tomorrow on June 30, 2022, in presence of Hon'ble Piyush Goyal Ji."

As per the statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday, the BRAP report includes 301 reform points that will cover around 15 business regulatory areas including access to Information, single window system, labour, environment, sectoral reforms, and other reforms spanning across the lifecycle of a typical business.

While sectoral reforms have been introduced for the first time in BRAP 2020, 72 reforms were already identified across 9 sectors, namely, trade licence, healthcare, legal metrology, cinema halls, hospitality, fire NOC, telecom, movie shooting, and tourism, the statement added.

What are DPIIT reports?

Notably, the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) was initiated by the Union Government's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in 2014 for conducting the exercise of ranking all Indian states/UTs based on the reforms undertaken by the states, across a set of designated parameters. For this, DPIIT undertakes a feedback-based exercise wherein a feedback is taken from various businesses on the quality of the reform implementations by the states and the UTs.

The department undertakes this exercise for providing a conducive business environment by simplifying regulations and ranking the states in terms of various Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) measures. Concerning the same, it has been releasing such reports for steering business reforms which would help to create an investor-friendly ecosystem across the country.

While 4 editions of the assessment have been released so far, the latest edition for the 2020 assessment will be released on Thursday.

