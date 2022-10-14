Last Updated:

Republic Economic Summit | Nitin Gadkari Reveals Plan To Transform Agri Sector; 'Working To Make Farmers Urjadaata'

At the Republic Economic Summit, Nitin Gadkari said that the policy of the government is to make the farmers contribute for 'alternative fuel'.

Delivering a key address at Republic Economic Summit, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that the central government is working towards enhancing the role of the country's farmers as 'urjadaata' by making them contribute towards creation of 'alternative fuel'. 

"In the agriculture sector, we are calling our farmers 'annadaata' (food provider). Enhancing their role, the Government of India is working towards making them 'urjadaata' (fuel provider) as well. The policy of the government is to make the farmers contribute for 'alternative fuel'," the Union Minister added. 

Further, Gadkari stated, "Presently, we are making fuel like ethanol from sugarcane juice, ethanol from sea molasses and ethanol from foodgrain. We also have a plan to make ethanol from bamboo. In the future, the day will come when ethanol will be used as an alternative fuel."

"I am not just talking about creating an alternative in the fuel sector, but the Indian government on every level is trying to reduce the export. In order to fulfill the dream of our Prime Minister of making India Aatmanirbhar, it is important for us to reduce imports and increase our exports. Presently, we have the imports of nearly Rs 16 to 17 lakh crores," he added. 

'10 lakh electric buses in next 5 years'

Speaking at the Republic Economic Summit, Nitin Gadkari said, "I am confident that by the next five years, we will have 10 lakh electric buses in the country. Our public transport capabilities will be increased. Tickets will be available at lower prices and people will be able to avail good facilities."

