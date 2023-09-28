NLC India Signs PPA With GRIDCO For 800MW

NLC India inks deal with GRIDCO

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) has entered into a power purchase agreement with the Grid Corporation of India (GRIDCO) Limited

in Bhubaneswar for 400 MW for each Stage 1 and Stage 2.

After this agreement, NLCIL has achieved a full capacity of 2400 MW of its Talabira Super Thermal Power Station Stage-I.

The power purchase agreement was signed by M Venkatachalam, Director Power, NLC India Limited, and Umakanta Sahoo, Director (T&BD), GRIDCO Limited, in the august presence of M Prasanna Kumar, Chairman & Managing

Director (CMD), NLC India Ltd and Trilochan Panda, Managing Director, GRIDCO Limited and Shri Gagan Bihari Swain, Director

(F&CA), GRIDCO Limited.

NLCIL has already signed a similar agreement in the past with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Pondicherry for 1,500 MW, 400 MW, and 100 MW power supply respectively from NLC Talabira Super Thermal Power station Stage-I. For the second phase, 1x800 MW plant of NLC Talabira Super Thermal Power station, 400MW is tied up with GRIDCO Odisha today.