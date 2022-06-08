Last Updated:

'No Change In TDS Rate On Virtual Digital Assets, It Continues To Be 1%', Clarifies Govt

The government of India, in a late-night clarification on Wednesday, said that the rate of TDS on Virtual Digital Assets continues to be 1%. 

Income Tax

Debunking earlier media reports that the rate of the tax-deductible at source (TDS) on Virtual Digital Assets (VDA) has been reduced to 0.1%, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Government of India, in a late-night clarification on Wednesday, said that the rate continues to be 1%. 

"Some media reports have come to the notice of CBDT claiming that the rate of TDS on Virtual Digital Assets(VDA) has been reduced to 0.1%. It is hereby clarified that there is no change in the rate of TDS on VDA, which continues to be 1%," the official handle of Income Tax tweeted. The 1% TDS on VDA, which was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget, will be applied from July 1.

Income earned on transfer of digital assets to be taxed at 30%

Perceived as a bid to regulate cryptocurrency, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a 30% TDS on income earned on the transfer of VDA on February 1. Explaining the rationale for this move on the day of the presentation of the budget, Sitharaman had highlighted the magnitude and frequency of these transactions.

"There has been a phenomenal increase in transactions in virtual digital assets. The magnitude and frequency of these transactions have made it imperative to provide for a specific tax regime. Accordingly, for the taxation of virtual digital assets, I propose to provide that any income from the transfer of any virtual digital assets shall be taxed at the rate of 30%. No deduction in respect of any expenditure allowance shall be allowed while computing such income except the cost of acquisition," she had said.  

