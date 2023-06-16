'No Funding Winter For Good Startups,' Says Kochi-based Founder After Bagging Rs 17 Crore

In the midst of a supposed 'funding winter,' Kochi-based startup, Mykare Health, has secured $2.01 million (Rs 17 crore) in a seed round of funding. The health-tech company secured the funding for enhancing their patient experience and acquiring talent.

"The company aims to provide exceptional healthcare experiences to India's burgeoning middle-class segment. Founded in 2021, the start-up is focusing on building an asset-light, affordable, and standardized hospital network, Mykare Health has positioned itself as a game-changer in the industry, aiming to revolutionise the way healthcare is accessed and provided," Senu Sam, Co-founder and CEO, Mykare health told Republic.

MyKare team has attracted investments from OnDeck ODX (US), the world’s biggest accelerator program. Others who have secured similar funding include Avaana Seed, Delhi-based Huddle, Endurance Capital, F Health and a slew of investors from India and abroad.

Sam (36) who has served the healthcare industry for over a decade, was inspired to found Mykare after during the pandemic which limited access to healthcare because of prevailing restrictions. He specifically wanted to disrupt how small and medium scale hospitals operated at the time.

“Some of these hospitals had the best medical professionals, yet the systems were not in place. From a lack of an insurance desk to opaque pricing, lack of communication during each stage of treatment to the absence of post-discharge services all created a sense of distrust and fall in patients. Inevitably to sustain, they become sub-part of larger hospital networks or shut down due to lack of resources,” Sam says.

Sam co-founded Mykare Health along with Rahmatulla TM, CTO and Joash Phillipose, CPO in 2021. They created an online structure as well as built a real team that comprised medical professionals, insurance experts and IT professionals to aid these hospitals.

“The middle class of the country go to small and medium hospitals, yet if there is a surgery only eight per cent vouch for these hospitals,” he adds. “On one hand our company will help the middle class with affordable, seamless and quality health care and on the other hand will improve trust and visibility of small and mid-sized hospitals by providing all adequate support,” Sam explains.

Since 2021, MyKare Health has provided services to over 85,000 patients in 12 cities in India. Senu has currently a team of 96 people working for him in these cities.

What about funding winter?

"If a product has business potential then winters don’t matter," says Sam. "The funding winter has not been caused because of lack of funds in the market, but because of inflated valuation. Previously, even if the venture was not profitable, the funding focused on the growth of the company. Companies that follow these ideas are now finding it difficult to get investments," Sam says. "Investors are in line to fund a company that aims to solve problems, has proper unit economics and that can create cash flow positivity. In fact, we were getting more funds, but pulled out after securing $2.01 million," he adds.

Kochi, a silicon valley?

Sam is hopeful about the start up ecology of Kochi. "I faced rejection from around 80 investors solely because our headquarters are based in Kerala, but I remained steadfast in my faith in the state," Sam reveals. "Kochi will surprise Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Delhi in the years to come."