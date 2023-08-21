No Quick Resolution On Onion Export Duty As Traders Await Government Action

Export duty on onions: Onion farmers and traders hinted at extending the strike for two more days against the 40 per cent export duty on onion sale imposed by the government on August 19, 2023.

A member of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Pimpalgaon Baswant told Republic, “If the government does not take swift action against the freshly imposed export duty, the strike will continue for days to come.”

In response to the Union Finance Ministry’s move of imposing export duty on onions, the Traders and Commission Agents Association, on Sunday, decided to boycott trade of onions from Monday, August 21, and also urged traders from other parts of the state to support their decision.

“Now that the government has imposed the export duty of 40 per cent, all the trucks on the borders have stopped and will not move any further,” the member of the APMC, Pimpalgaon Baswant, who was speaking on the condition of anonymity, added. The member further said that each truck will now be charged Rs 2 lakh for passing the Indian border, a charge that was nil so far. The onions produced from Nashik are exported to countries like Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, Qatar and Oman, the member added.

The Finance Ministry, however, has said that the move introducing 40 per cent export duty on onions over the weekend was aimed at curbing exports and stabilising the market in view of the rising prices of the crop. The All India average retail price of onions stood at Rs 31.4 per kg on August 21, 2023, according to Department of Consumer Affairs.

The notification regarding imposition of the export duty came into force with immediate effect post announcement, and will remain in force up to and inclusive of the December 31, 2023.

Onion Cultivation

India holds the distinction of being the world's second-largest producer of onions, renowned for their distinctive pungency. Within India, the cultivation of onions follows a dual-cycle approach. The initial crop cycle reaches readiness for harvest from November to January, while the subsequent cycle yields harvests from January to May.

However, the onion cultivation in Nashik follows a three-crop pattern, consisting of kharif, which is planted in June-July and harvested post-October; late kharif, which is planted in September-October and harvested post-December; and rabi is planted in December and harvested post-March.

Onion is a cool-season crop. The onion, once planted, matures typically within a span of 80 to 150 days. Prominent onion-producing regions within India include Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Gujarat, contributing significantly to the country's onion output.