Noida Administration Permits Businesses To Resume, Allows Raw Material Supply

After centre announced relaxations rules amid lockdown, the Noida authority has permitted around 850 firms to resume work, totalling to 57,000 employees. The authorities have also given permission to these firms to bring raw material from outside the region.

Economic activities increasing in Noida

The economic cycle has come to a halt due to the national lockdown which is in its seventh week, following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. The lockdown was strictly enforced across the country, with only essential services operating, however, the central government has relaxed guidelines before the lockdown entered its third phase.

Ritu Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer of Noida Authority, stated that small businesses, as well as multi-national firms, such as Samsung, Oppo, HCL. etc. were given permission. Twenty building projects were also allowed construction with 3,300 labourers.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, 230 industrial units and 20 real estate projects across Noida and Greater Noida were granted permission to resume work while adhering to guidelines under the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said.

“Permission has also been granted to 17 group housing builder projects with 3,100 labour, 34 other industry or commercial construction with 2,200 labour and 30 Noida Authority projects with around 650 labour,” Maheshwari had said earlier. The Greater Noida Authority said it received 668 applications from industrial units till 5 pm of Thursday and 195 of them got the nod to reopen.

“Of these, 189 had applied via the portal and six through email and they have been allowed permission to resume work while the rest which did not meet the requirements vis a vis the guidelines issued by the state government were rejected permission,” it said in a statement. “Also, 55 real estate projects had applied for permission to resume construction work and 51 of them have been given the nod to restart work at their sites. Others were found ineligible and was denied permission,” it added.

