Nomura Upgrades Indian Equities From 'neutral' To 'overweight'

Japanese brokerage firm Nomura has raised its rating for Indian equities from "neutral" to "overweight" in a recent report. The upgrade is primarily based on the strong structural opportunities presented by India, Asia's third-largest economy.

China+1 trend

Nomura's analysts highlighted India as a significant beneficiary of the "China+1" trend, positioning itself as an attractive investment destination. India boasts a substantial and liquid equity market, further enhancing its appeal to investors.

The report also discussed the concept of "k-shaped growth" in India, acknowledging concerns about uneven wealth distribution. Despite these concerns, the stock market continues to experience robust earnings growth, and earnings revisions, along with domestic investment flows, remain strong even in the face of rising interest rates.

Elevated valuations

While acknowledging that valuations are relatively high, Nomura expects them to stay elevated as long as there is policy continuity. The recent softness in the equities market, driven by surging oil prices, is seen as an opportunity for investors to increase their exposure to Indian stocks.

Nomura anticipates a cyclical slowdown in the Indian economy, primarily due to the high base effect, but believes this won't dampen investor optimism.

Potential risks to Indian equities identified by Nomura include intense political activity leading up to the May 2024 elections, sustained high oil prices, stretched government finances, and the possibility of populist measures, higher taxes, and reduced government capital expenditure, especially in an election year.

While India could face pullbacks in the event of global "risk-off" sentiment due to its stretched valuations, Nomura considers this underperformance to be temporary. The report recommends a thematic approach for investors, focusing on stocks with relatively reasonable valuations and those poised to benefit from structural trends like the growing adoption of electric vehicles.

