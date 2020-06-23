'Not Doing Publicity Nor Any Advertising': Ramdev Reacts To AYUSH Min's Order On 'Coronil'

After the AYUSH Ministry asked Patanjali to provide details of its 'Coronil' anti-COVID tablets and stop advertising or publicizing claims of treatment till the issue is duly examined, Yoga guru and entrepreneur Baba Ramdev said his company is not doing any publicity nor advertising and has just announced the result of the clinical trials of their products.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Ramdev said, "We are not doing publicity nor any advertising. We just announced the result of the clinical trials of our products. This is a matter of words."

He further said that people should be proud that Ayurveda has shown promising results against COVID-19 even as the rest of the world races to develop a vaccine.

"We should be proud of the fact that the work that allopathy, America, WHO, or any advanced countries couldn't do, Ayurveda has done it. We have responded to the Ayush Ministry's order and don't want to have any tensions. We are doing our job with full scientific evidence and have sent all relevant documents to the government. I think, soon the controversy will end," said Ramdev.

'Coronil' Anti-Covid Tablets

Patanjali Ayurvedic Medicines launched its 'Coronil' anti-COVID tablets to combat and prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Researched by Patanjali Research Institute with clinical trails held at NIMS University, Jaipur, the anti-corona tablet was launched by Baba Ramdev on Tuesday.

Clinical control trials were carried out adhering to standardized protocols of drug discovery to evaluate its efficacy, the company said. Within the span of 3 to 15 days, all the corona positive patients transformed into negative ones without observing any mortality, the company's release about the tablet claims.

The efficacy of Patanjali’s medicine on the COVID cure has not been corroborated by any independent medical body as of yet. The World Health Organization (WHO) had recently said that while several drug trials are ongoing, there is currently no proof that any drug can cure or prevent COVID-19. The organisation had added that it was coordinating efforts to develop and evaluate medicines to treat COVID-19.

With an increase of 14,933 new cases and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count reached 4,40,215 on Tuesday.

