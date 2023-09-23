Not Going Against DGCA, Civil Aviation Ministry, Clarifies Akasa Air Amid Pilot Crisis

Akasa Air pilot crisis: Low-budget carrier Akasa Air is not going against the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) or the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) in its case in the Delhi High Court, India’s newest airline has clarified in a statement. The airline further explained that its decision to approach the Delhi High Court was caused by the sudden resignation and departure of some pilots, who left without serving their mandatory contractual notice period. This, it said, caused a disruption in the carrier’s ability to operate flights in July to September period this year.

It was in order to “stop this unethical and illegal practice by these set of pilots” that Akasa Air decided to seek relief from the Delhi High Court, the airline said.

According to the DGCA data, in the month of July, as many as 1,249 passengers of Akasa Air were affected due to flight cancellations, which stood at 0.45 per cent. In order to compensate these passengers in the form of refreshments, refunds, and accommodations, the airline spent Rs 31.82 lakh. In August, flight cancellations, standing at 1.17 per cent, led to 865 Akasa Air passengers being affected, and to compensate them, the low-cost carrier had spent Rs 56.99 lakh.

Regarding this case, media reports recently cited legal filings and said that the airline blamed DGCA for not intervening in the matter to stop the pilots from quitting abruptly, thereby causing the airline financial as well as operational hardship.

In a clarification, Akasa Air Spokesperson said, “We want to clarify that it is not a matter against the DGCA or the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) but a plea to the courts to urgently interpret and clarify the interim order issued by the very same court on the very same matter in 2018, relating to mandatory notice period requirements by the pilots. Since the beginning of the proceedings, our assertion in court has been that this is a non-adversarial claim and is only in the nature of seeking clarifications and instructions to enforce an existing interim order and the Civil Aviation Regulation.”

Akasa Air’s first year of operations

Akasa Air, which was backed by late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, completed its first year of operations on August 7. In its first 12 months of operations, the airline built a fleet size of 20 aircraft, including the 737-8-200 variant of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. During the year, it catered to 43 lakh passengers and reached the 900-flights-a-week mark. The airline showcased rapid growth as it expanded its network to cater to 16 destinations via 35 routes.

According to DGCA data, the low-cost carrier ferried a total of 48.25 lakh passengers from its inception till end of August. The airline’s market share last month stood at 4.2 per cent. To put this into perspective, budget airline SpiceJet, which has been operating in the country since 2005, had a market share of 4.4 per cent in August.

Current turbulence

Akasa Air has been showing a rapid growth, but this has been hampered as more than 40 pilots from its payroll of 450 pilots have resigned recently, according to a report by Reuters. These pilots have also not served their notice. The airline has taken the decision to sue some of the pilots for violation of their contractual obligation.