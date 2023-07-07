Nothing Phone 2 To Launch On July 11, Features, Camera Quality And Other Details Here

Nothing Phone 2 is set to launch on July 11 in India according to media reports. The phone is the next line-up of the Nothing Phone 1, which was released in July 2022. In terms of specifications and design, the phone will feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 6.7-inch full HD+ display and a 4,700 mAh battery.

Nothing Phone 2 expected price and leaks

Reports suggest that the Nothing Phone 2 is likely to be priced between Rs 42,000-49,000 in India. According to the official company website, the phone is available for pre-order on Flipkart with a refundable deposit of Rs 2,000.

The company had earlier confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2 will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Different leaks and rumours in the past suggested that the Nothing Phone 2 is set to arrive in two variants in terms of storage configuration. The 8GB RAM + 256GB is expected to be out in the market at approximately Rs 65,600 and the 12GB RAM + 512GB is expected to be priced at Rs 76,500.

In addition to that, the display is supposed to be an OLED panel with a resolution of 2400 X 1080 pixels (FHD) with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The operating system will be based on Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0.

Nothing has also taken care of the product support and has confirmed that the product will receive 3 years of Android updates with 4 years of security updates.

The camera is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor and will feature enhanced optical image stabilisation. It will also include a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The front camera is tipped to get a 32-megapixel sensor.