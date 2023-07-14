Now You Can Use UPI At The Eiffel Tower; Where Else In The World Can You Use This Option? 

India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system is set to expand its reach to France. The government has been actively promoting its digital payment systems, including UPI, to enable seamless cross-border transactions and reduce the cost of fund transfers and remittance payments.



India and France have reached an agreement to implement UPI in France with the Eiffel Tower becoming one of the first locations where Indian tourists will be able to make payments in Indian rupees using UPI. This move will eliminate the need for forex cards and cash.

Earlier this year, the government allowed non-resident Indians (NRIs) from 10 countries, including Singapore, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom, to use UPI for money transfers if their domestic bank accounts are linked to their foreign phone numbers.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates UPI, emphasised that only accounts compliant with the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) could use the UPI facility. To facilitate global implementation, NPCI aimed to enable UPI Global for all stakeholders, including member banks and third-party application providers, by December 31, 2021.

A look at other countries accepting UPI

India's UPI system has already made inroads in several countries. Bhutan became the first country to allow UPI transactions through the BHIM App in July 2021. Nepal adopted UPI for digital transactions in March 2022, and PhonePe became the first Indian fintech firm to support cross-border UPI payments. Other countries that have joined hands with NPCI to link UPI to their payment systems include Oman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and various European countries through a partnership with Worldline.

UPI's collaboration with Singapore's PayNow network enables low-cost and fast remittances between the two countries, benefiting customers of participating banks. The interlinkage currently involves Indian banks such as ICICI Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and State Bank of India.

With its rapid expansion, UPI has emerged as a game-changer in India's digital payments landscape. Launched in 2016, UPI provides customers with a mobile-based, round-the-clock payment system that supports both person-to-person and person-to-merchant transactions. Its success has driven the Indian government's efforts to take this convenient and efficient payment solution beyond national borders, promoting financial inclusion and facilitating international transactions for Indians around the world.