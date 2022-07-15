NPS New Rule Comes Into Effect Today: Fund Managers Have To Update Schemes' Risk Ratings

Starting Friday (July 15), fund managers will have to assign ratings to the schemes under the National Pension Scheme (NPS), according to the mandate by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). With the objective of informing the investors about the risk associated with their investment choice, the PFRDA has created six levels of risk - Low Risk, Low to Moderate Risk, Moderate Risk, Moderately High Risk, High Risk, and Very High Risk. The risk profile will have to be updated regularly, along with information about the number of times it was changed during the year.

“Schemes of the NPS are becoming an important asset for investment for the long-term saving of the individuals and help in creating a desired corpus for pension, if invested in an informed manner. The investment under various asset classes of the schemes of pension funds would involve a different level of risks for subscribers and, therefore, it is desired that the adequate disclosure of the risks involved in various schemes of NPS are made available for awareness of the subscribers," the PFRDA has said in a circular, which has become effective from Friday.

Information on the change in risk ratings of the schemes during a given year

The pension funds will have to show the risk profiling of the schemes offered on their website under the ‘portfolio disclosure’ section in under 15 days of the end of the quarter-ending month. The risk rating of every scheme as on March 31, will be shown on the website of the pension fund and in addition, the rating of the scheme and the details of the changes in the risk level during the year will also have to be mentioned, said the PFRDA circular.

“Risk profiling shall be evaluated on a quarterly basis and any change in risk profile shall have to be updated on the website of pension funds and to be communicated by respective pension fund to NPS Trust for updating it on website of NPS Trust," the Pension Fund Regulatory Authority of India (PFRDA) said in the circular.

Understanding the NPS Ratings System

The system, while making the investors aware of the risk level of the schemes, will help them take the necessary decisions during investing and subsequently assist them to make contributions to a particular scheme.

The risk ratings for the scheme will be given based on the characteristics of the schemes E-Tier 1, E-Tier 2, C-Tier 1, C-Tier -2, G-Tier-1, G- Tier-2 and Scheme A, according to the circular.