NPS Subscribers Joining After 65 Can Get Up To 50% Of Equity Exposure, Read Details

To attract more subscribers to join after the age of 65, the National Pension System (NPS) has been made more attractive as the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has permitted them to allocate up to 50 per cent of the funds in equity, along with easing the exit norms. The PFRDA has changed its guidelines on entry and exit after an increase in the maximum age for joining the NPS. The entry age for NPS has been increased from 18-65 to 18-70 years.

As per the new guidelines by the PFRDA, any Indian citizen and Overseas Citizen of India, who falls in the age group of 65-70 years, can also join NPS and continue till the age of 75 years. The new guidelines also said that those subscribers, who have closed their NPS accounts, will also be allowed to start a new account as per increased age eligibility norms. The maximum equity exposure, however, will be only 15% if the subscribers joining NPS beyond the age of 65 years decide to invest under the default 'Auto Choice'. The order said, "The subscriber, joining NPS beyond the age of 65 years, can exercise the choice of PF (pension fund) and asset allocation with the maximum equity exposure of 15% and 50% under Auto and Active Choice, respectively."

Difference between Active Choice and Auto Choice

The NPS subscribers will continue to have the freedom to distribute their contributions to different asset classes through 'Active Choice' or 'Auto Choice'. Under 'Active Choice', the subscribers can decide where they want their funds to be invested across asset classes, but in the 'Auto Choice', the funds get invested automatically according to the conditions agreed before the agreement. The contributions made by the subscribers are invested by the PFs which are chosen by the subscribers themselves and must be in compliance with the investment guidelines for each asset class. These asset classes include equity, corporate bonds, government securities and alternate assets. Subscribers joining the social security scheme beyond the age of 65 years can allocate only 5% of the funds to alternate assets under 'Active Choice'. This asset class is not available under the 'Auto Choice' option. The PF can be changed once per year, whereas the asset allocation can be changed twice. On the exit conditions for subscribers joining NPS beyond the age of 65 years, the circular said, "Normal exit shall be after 3 years