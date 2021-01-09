NSE India Shares Pictures Of Mouni Roy From Twitter Handle, Deletes & Issues Apology

In a big blunder, the National Stock Exchange left followers of the economy and markets shocked after it posted pictures of actress Mouni Roy from its official Twitter handle on Saturday afternoon. 'Soaring Saturday temperature high... @RoyMouni looks breathtaking', read the NSE India's post which was accompanied with a series of questionable hashtags like- 'beautifuldiva,' 'sexydiva' and 'hotgirl'.

NSE issues clarification

This post by the NSE garnered unprecedented engagements after followers of the country's leading stock exchange handle tried to wrap their brains around the links between Mouni Roy and the stock market. The NSE shortly after deleted the post issuing an apology for the unwarranted incident.

Issuing an official statement on the blunder, the National Stock Exchange clarified that the post was a result of a 'human error' adding that the NSE account had not been hacked. The body also issued 'sincere apologies' to its followers for the 'inconvenience caused'.

Today there was an unwanted post on NSE handle at 12:25 p.m. It was a human error made by the agency handling NSE account and there was no hacking. Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused. — NSEIndia (@NSEIndia) January 9, 2021

Netizens react

Social media users were more than forgiving after NSE India's blunder. Sharing memes on the incident, some called it a 'perfect error', while others chided the body, asking it to be more careful before 'switching accounts'.

Never mind. The post was good. ðŸ˜„ — Hari ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@harisv1976) January 9, 2021

Perfect error ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Divyansh (@Divyansh8262) January 9, 2021

My first guess was the agency that handles NSE account also works with Mouni Roy and this could be a mishap, but then no one posts with their own handle mentioned in tweet. So, high probability hacked.

And this is NSE ðŸ¤¦‍â™‚ï¸ pic.twitter.com/Md82k4LEWO — Piyush Chaudhry (@piyushchaudhry) January 9, 2021

