NSE To Hold Special Pre-open Session For Reliance Industries On July 20

A special pre-open session for Reliance Industries will be conducted on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on July 20 on account of the demerger of its financial services business, Reliance Strategic Investments. Reliance Strategic Investments will be renamed to Jio Financial Services.

If the special session is conducted by the exchange as per the new methodology, the demerged entity can be retained in the Nifty index. Reliance Industries would continue to be part of the Nifty indexes following the demerger.

Inclusion in Nifty indices

Reliance Strategic Investments will be included in various Nifty indices, including Nifty 50, Nifty 100, Nifty 200, and Nifty 500, according to NSE Indices.

There will be 51 stocks available for trading for at least three days from July 20 on the Nifty 50, as the demerged company will be a part of the index.

"In accordance with the index methodology, a spun-off entity (Jio Financial Services) shall be included in 19 indices effective July 20, 2023," said NSE Indices.

New methodology

As per the new methodology of Nifty indices, Jio Financial Services will be removed from the indices at the end of T+3 days. T is the day on which Jio Financial will get listed.

The methodology of the Nifty equity indices was revised in April pertaining to the handling of corporate actions in demergers, which would reduce churn.

The demerged entity will be retained as per the new methodology in the Nifty index if a Special Pre-Open Session (SPOS) is held by the exchange.

The spun-off entity would be in the index at a constant price (the difference between the demerged company's closing price on T-1 day and the price derived during SPOS on the ex-demerger date).

After the end of the day on the third day of its listing, the newly listed entity would be removed from the index.



If the spun-off business hits the price band each day in the first two days, the exclusion date would be deferred by an additional three days. If the spun-off business does not hit the price band for two consecutive days, it would be removed after the third trading day of such an instance.

If the spun-off entity hits the price band on the third day, the exclusion of such stock would not be deferred.

The demerged company would be removed from the index at the beginning of T-1 day if SPOS is not conducted by the exchange, or by making a replacement if the indices are of a fixed number of companies.

The demerged company was excluded from the index before this methodology, while it was replaced with another eligible stock after the shareholders approved a scheme of arrangement for the demerger.

(With PTI inputs)