NSE Trading Stopped Due To Technical Glitch; Both Telecom Link Redundancies Have 'issues'

The NSE on Wednesday faced a technical glitch at certain places due to which the trading was halted. The exchange said the systems will be restored soon.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday faced a technical glitch at certain places due to which the trading was halted. In a statement, NSE said that trading has been halted since 11:40 am due to some issues with telecom service providers and will be restored as soon as resolved. 

'All the segments have been closed at 11:40 am'

"NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on the NSE system," it said in a tweet.

Some media reports posted that NSE would reopen at 1 pm, with a 15-minute pre-open session, but there is no confirmation yet.  According to media reports, this is not the first time NSE has faced technical issues. Last year, it was also penalised by Sebi, who is looking to come up with a policy for compensating losses that occurred due to such problems. 

Meanwhile, people took to Twitter to share their outrage over the halt in trading at National Stock Exchange. 

Sensex jumps over 200 pts in early trade

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in the opening session on Wednesday tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, despite a weak trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE index was trading 207 points or 0.42% higher at 49,958.41. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 69.35 points or 0.47% up at 14,777.15.

Axis Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2%, followed by Bajaj Finance, SBI, Reliance Industries, ONGC and UltraTech Cement. On the other hand, TCS, PowerGrid, Infosys, HUL and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

(With PTI inputs)

