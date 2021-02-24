NSE Trading Stopped Due To Technical Glitch; Both Telecom Link Redundancies Have 'issues'

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday faced a technical glitch at certain places due to which the trading was halted. In a statement, NSE said that trading has been halted since 11:40 am due to some issues with telecom service providers and will be restored as soon as resolved.

'All the segments have been closed at 11:40 am'

"NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on the NSE system," it said in a tweet.

NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system. — NSEIndia (@NSEIndia) February 24, 2021

We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved. — NSEIndia (@NSEIndia) February 24, 2021

Some media reports posted that NSE would reopen at 1 pm, with a 15-minute pre-open session, but there is no confirmation yet. According to media reports, this is not the first time NSE has faced technical issues. Last year, it was also penalised by Sebi, who is looking to come up with a policy for compensating losses that occurred due to such problems.

Meanwhile, people took to Twitter to share their outrage over the halt in trading at National Stock Exchange.

My position started making profit first time but NSE halted trading due to technical glitch. #StockMarket



Le Me to NSE: pic.twitter.com/RrMQZM6ibb — Kuch bhi (@kuchbhiJ3) February 24, 2021

After Market Crash💹

NSE closed the F&O market at 11:40 am and the cash market at 11:43 am.



Invester be like 👇@NSEIndia pic.twitter.com/QiNP9mHFwe — Abhishek Godbole (@Abhishek63834) February 24, 2021

Today NSE be like... pic.twitter.com/nam4uN3GBo — VCP | C&H | Darvas Box | Momentum Trading (@Milind4profits) February 24, 2021

Me waiting for NSE to restore the market which is halted due to technical glitch. #nseindia #NSE pic.twitter.com/PbxJ2WDioD — Yash Kumar Singh (@yashsinghyk) February 24, 2021

Sensex jumps over 200 pts in early trade

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in the opening session on Wednesday tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, despite a weak trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE index was trading 207 points or 0.42% higher at 49,958.41. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 69.35 points or 0.47% up at 14,777.15.

Axis Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2%, followed by Bajaj Finance, SBI, Reliance Industries, ONGC and UltraTech Cement. On the other hand, TCS, PowerGrid, Infosys, HUL and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

