NTPC Shares Hit 52-week High After Profit Rises 23% In June Quarter

Shares of NTPC rose over 3 per cent to reach a 52-week high of Rs 216.65 on the BSE after the company posted an over 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the first quarter of FY24.

NTPC Q1 earnings

The state-owned power giant's net profit stood at Rs 4,907.13 crore in the quarter ending June, compared to Rs 3,977.77 crore a year ago, according to an earnings filing from the company.

The total revenue from operations fell marginally to Rs 43,390.02 crore against Rs 43,560.72 crore in the same period a year ago. The total income on a standalone basis in the first quarter of FY24 stood at Rs 39,681 crore, compared to Rs 40,726 crore in the year-ago period. The profit after tax (PAT) on a standalone basis stood at Rs 4,066 crore compared to Rs 3,717 crore in the first quarter of FY23, a 9.39 per cent rise.

"An amount of Rs 483.45 crore (31 March 2023: Rs 517.28 crore) has been incurred up to June 30, 2023, in respect of one of the hydropower projects of the Company, the construction of which has been discontinued on the advice of the Ministry of Power (MOP), Government of India (GOI), which includes Rs 304.36 crore (31 March 2023: Rs 302.16 crore) in respect of arbitration awards challenged by the Company before the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi. In the event the Hon'ble High Court grants relief to the Company, the amount would be adjusted against provisions made in this regard. Management expects that the total cost incurred, anticipated expenditure on the safety and stabilisation measures, other recurring site expenses, and interest costs, as well as the claims of contractors and vendors for various packages for this project, will be compensated in full by the GOI. Hence, no provision is considered necessary." the company said in an exchange filing.

NTPC to hive off mining business

In a separate development, the board of NTPC approved to hive-off of the company's coal mining business into a wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Mining Limited.

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of NTPC Limited, in its meeting held today, July 29, 2023, has accorded approval for the hive-off of its coal mining business to a wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Mining Limited, through a Business Transfer Agreement," said the company in an exchange filing.

As of 11:02 am, the shares of NTPC were trading 2.17 per cent higher from the previous close at Rs 215.70 on the BSE.