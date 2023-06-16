NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Introduces First Solar Rooftop Project At IIT Jodhpur

NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN) has commissioned its first rooftop solar PV project at IIT Jodhpur, Rajasthan on June 14, 2023, according to a statement.

The 1 MW Grid connected solar project has been implemented by the NVVN under the RESCO model with Power Purchase Agreement duration of 25 years, the statement said. NVVN is an arm of state-run power producer NTPC.

The project is set up on the roofs of 14 buildings inside the campus of the IIT. The project will generate around 14.9 lakhs units per annum and will meet 15 per cent of the electricity requirement of IIT Jodhpur.

The Rooftop project will reduce 1060 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

The NVVN was formed by the NTPC in the year 2002 as its wholly-owned subsidiary to tap the potential of power trading in the country.