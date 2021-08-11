Following the Nuvoco Vistas Corporation IPO opening for subscription on August 9, the Chairman and Managing Director of the company spoke to Republic TV on the future projects and post-pandemic demands. The fifth-largest cement company in the country looks forward to expanding in parts of Northern and western India.

'Strong player in the East'

Speaking on being the dominant player in the eastern part of India, Chairman Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd, Hiren Patel, said, "Going forward we do plan to grow capacities in West and North. We are raising about 5,000 crores through this IPO out of which 1,500 crores will come to Nuvoco that is the primary part".

He added, "The first objective of the IPO returns is to repay certain debut. Later, we plan to do greenfield expansion by 2023".

While Jaykumar Krishnaswamy, MD, said, "We are a strong player in the east with 70% market share. While in the north we have 20% overall capacity. And at all India levels we hold nearly 4.2% market share".

He informed that new projects will be introduced in the west and north. Further, the company plans the increase the capacity by 10% in the east.

'Trade is the prime focus'

Jaykumar Krishnaswamy, said, "The company has been traditionally focusing on trade segments for many years now, In addition, we got powerful brands Concreto Duraguard and Double Bull".

He added, "We have better connect with the retail channel".

Speaking on the dealers' network, Hiren Patel informed, "We have about 16,500 dealers in Pan India".

"We are launching our new network under a brand of Double Bull in the north. And so we expect that this connection should increase your dealer network substantially but can't give a number as it's still under process, he added.

The Managing Director further said, "Net data of company books have increased largely because of acquisition done for the past 3 to 4 years".

He added, "The first was Lafarge acquisition followed by Emami acquisition. We have funded the transaction through debt rule".

COVID impact on the company's sale

The company Chairman said, "First quarter of 2020 has been rough on Nucuco Vistas Corp. Ltd. But, what industries including us didn't realize is that demands of the products will increase the post-pandemic situation."

He explained that post-pandemic lockdown there was an increased demand for the products. But, again there was a drop in the initial months of this year as the country was under lockdown.