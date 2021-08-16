Nuvoco Vistas IPO Allotment On Aug 17: Here's How To Check Allotment Status & Refund Date

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Novoco Vistas closed last week. The IPO has been subscribed 1.71 times and the share allotment of the IPO will be done on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. The grey market premium of Novoco Vistas last week was Rs 14 which suggests the listing around its price band of Rs 560 to Rs 570. If you have bid for the Novoco Vistas then you can check the IPO allotment status via the BSE website.

According to the data available, the company's IPO received bids for 10,70,27,492 shares against 6,25,00,001 shares on offer. The non-institutional investors subscribed 0.66 times, while qualified institutional buyers or QIB 4.23 times and retail individual investors 0.73 times. At the price band of Rs 560-570. the Nuvoco IPO lot share is 26 shares at the maximum limit of 13 lots (338 shares) for retail individual investors.

Steps to check Novoco Vistas IPO Allotment Status via BSE

Visit the IPO allotment search page of BSE. The link is- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select the issue type by clicking on the “Equity” option.

Select the Issue name i.e. Novoco Vistas IPO.

Fill in the Application number and Pan no

Tick the “I am not Robot” option.

And, click on Search Button.

Finally, the allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Nuvoco Vistas IPO: Important dates

Nuvoco Vistas IPO Refund date: August 18

Demat transfer date of shares: August 20

Nuvoco Vistas IPO listing date: Likely on August 23

Nuvoco Vistas is one of the largest cement manufacturers in India, by capacity. Promoted by Dr Karsanbhai K Patel, the company is associated with Nirma Group. Its portfolio includes products such as cement, modern building materials i.e. dry plaster, adhesives, ready-mix concrete (RMX), among others. The company plans to use the generated money to repay debts for corporate purposes.