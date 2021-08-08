Nuvoco Vistas IPO Opens Tomorrow, August 9: Check Cement Maker's Issue Price, GMP & More

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Pixabay
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation IPO (Initial Public Offering) is all set to open for subscription on August 9, 2021. Nuvoco Vistas IPO will remain open for bidding till August 11. The cement maker joins other Indian companies, such as Zomato, in raising funds during the superior year for debut on bourses. According to the company, the funds generated from the fresh issues will be used for general corporate purposes and the repayment of certain loans. Here are few things you should know, including Nuvoco Vistas GMP, before subscribing to the issue.
Last week, the cement manufacturer, part of the Nirma Group, raised Rs 1,500 crore from anchor investors. Nuvoco Vistas decided to allocate 2.63 crore equity to its anchor investors at Rs 570 apiece, aggregating Rs 1,500 crore transaction, as per the circular uploaded on the BSE website.
Nuvoco is one of the largest cement manufacturers in India with a consolidated capacity of 22.32 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA). The company holds 11 cement manufacturing plants across states of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Haryana and Rajasthan. In February last year, Nuvoco Vistas, formerly Lafarge India Limited, announced that it will acquire the cement business of Emami for an enterprise value of Rs 5,500 crore. The deal was approved by the Competition Commission of India in May 2020.