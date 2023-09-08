Nvidia, Reliance Ink AI Pact For Apps, Language Models

Nvidia, Reliance Industries' AI pact: US chipmaker Nvidia on Friday joined hands with Reliance Industries to create artificial intelligence (AI) language models and generative apps for the latter's telecom users. Under the pact, Nvidia will provide the computing power required for the efforts, while Reliance Industries’ arm, Jio, will manage and maintain the AI cloud infrastructure and oversee customer engagement, the companies said.

"Reliance Industries will create AI applications and services for their 450 million Jio (telecom) customers and provide energy-efficient AI infrastructure to scientists, developers and startups across India," Nvidia said.

Nvidia globally has a near-monopoly on the computing systems used to power services like ChatGPT, OpenAI's blockbuster generative AI chatbot. The AI powering such apps is known as a large language model because it takes in a text prompt and from that generates a human-like response.

Reliance Industries said the new AI infrastructure will speed up a range of India's key AI projects, including chatbots, drug discovery, climate research and more.

It will also work on creating AI applications based on Indian regional languages, such as an app that can interact with farmers to provide weather information and crop prices.

In other developments, Reliance Industries’ has begun exploring a foray into semiconductor manufacturing, a move that could address its supply chain needs and cater to growing chip demand in India, two people familiar with its strategy told Reuters.

The stocks of Reliance Industries settled 0.72 per cent higher at Rs 2,449.05 per share, when the market closed today, September 8.

(With inputs from Reuters)