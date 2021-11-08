Nykaa IPO Share Allotment: Here's How To Check Application Status Online

The initial public offering (IPO) of Nykaa, the most popular e-commerce platform in India, is likely to be finalised today, November 8. FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Nykaa operator, for its IPO, received a stellar response. Over the 2.64 crore shares that were on offer, Nykaa IPO was subscribed 81.78 times. From October 28 to November 1, 2021, Nykaa IPO was opened for subscription. Nykaa's IPO price band was fixed at Rs 1,085-1,125 per equity share. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, Nykaa received bids of over 216.59 crore shares against the total issue size of over 2.64 crore shares.

There are two ways to check the share allotment status, one is through BSE, and the other is via the IPO registrar’s website. The ineligible investors will get their refunds on Tuesday, once the shares are allotted. On November 10, the equity shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of eligible investors.

Check Nykaa IPO Allotment Status via BSE

Visit the official BSE website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Then go to the page called ‘Status of Issue Application’ and select the ‘Equity’ option.

From the drop-down menu that is beside the issue name, select ‘FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

Type your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Click the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify and click ‘Search’.

The status of the application will be shown

Check Nykaa IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website

Visit the Link Intime India website- https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html

From the drop-down list under ‘Company, select the ‘FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd’ option". It is to be noted that the name of the company will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

Select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID, or PAN ID

Select between ASBA and non-ASBA in the application type

In step 2, enter the details of the mode you selected

Type Captcha and enter the ‘Submit’ option

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 91.18 times while the share of non-institutional investors was subscribed112.02 times. The retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 12.24 times. The data said that the shares for the employees’ segment were booked 1.88 times.

Image: SHUTTERSTOCK