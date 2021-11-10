Nykaa IPO Share Allotment Released: Here's How To Check Application Status Online

The most-awaited initial public offering (IPO) by online beauty e-commerce platform, Nykaa closed its subscription on November 1. Following its three-day stock offer, the share allotment of Nykaa IPO has been announced. The IPO by FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited, which is Nykaa's parent business was subscribed more than 82 times on the last day of bidding. Prior to the IPO subscription, the company received Rs 2,396 crore from anchor investors. The beauty company sold its shares at a price of Rs 1,085-1,125 per share.

Investors who applied for the IPO can now check the allotment status on the official website of the registrar that is Link Intime India Private Limited, or the official website of the Bombay Stock Exchange. The shares allotted will be credited to accounts today, November 10 and will be listed on both NSE and BSE on November 11. The Nykaa IPO refund date was termed to be November 9 and the company have initiated the return payments. Meanwhile, investors can check the official BSE website for any clarifications regarding the Nykaa IPO refund status.

How to check Nykaa share allotment on the Link Intime India website?

Go to the official website of Link Intime India https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html

Click on the option which says FSN E-Commerce Ventures which will include the name of the company if the allotment has been finalized.

Next, enter the type of ids such as client ID, Pan ID, or application number.

Next, make a selection between the given options of non-ASBA and ASBA on the page.

Enter your details of the id as provided and enter the captcha.

Submit and view Nykaa allotment status

How to check Nykaa IPO share allotment status on the BSE website?

Go to the official website of the Bombay Stock Exchange https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Next, select the equity option and find FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited from the page.

Now, the investor needs to enter his PAN number and application number for logging in.

Complete the following security check and click on Search.

Past, the share allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

A bit about Nykaa

Founded in 2012, the beauty and wellness product online marketplace Nykaa is owned by FSN E-Commerce Ventures with Falguni Nayar as its founder and CEO. The Mumbai-headquartered company sells beauty, wellness, and fashion products. It also has 76 offline stores. As of 2020, Nykaa retails more than 2,000 brands and 2 lakh products across its platforms. The company, which has now been listed, reported a net profit of Rs 61.94 crore for FY21 compared to a net loss of Rs 16.34 crore in FY20. Its revenue from operations growth is also on the positive side as it jumped from Rs 1,768 crore in FY20 to Rs 2,441crore in FY21.

