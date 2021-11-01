Nykaa IPO Subscription Status: Check Last Day GMP Signals, Allotment, Refund Date & More

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Nykaa's parent business, will end its three-day stock offer on Monday, November 1. The marketplace for beauty and wellness products, on Thursday, launched its Rs 5,352 crore initial public offering (IPO). Prior to this, the Nykaa IPO received Rs 2,396 crore from anchor investors. The company sold its shares at a price of Rs 1,085-1,125 per share.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares for Rs 630 crore and a Rs 4,723 crore offer for sale by existing promoters and shareholders. Nykaa's Rs 5,352 crore IPO was oversubscribed 4.8 times on the second day, with investors bidding for 12,77,48,892 equity shares vs the overall issue size of 2,64,85,479 shares. Nykaa's initial public offering was also fully subscribed on Day 1.

Nykaa IPO Subscription Status: company's grey market price, allotment, refund date & more

As of 12 pm on the third and final day, the IPO had around 10% of its shares subscribed. The amount set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was over 7.3 times subscribed, while the portion set aside for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was over 9.23 times subscribed. The retail investor category was 9.23 times subscribed. Nykaa shares are trading at a significant premium in the grey market (GMP). Nykaa's unlisted shares are currently trading at a premium of Rs 700 per share, or 70% higher than the bid price.

On November 8, the allotment for Nykaa's initial public offering (IPO) will be finalised and its shares will be credited to the successful bidders' Demat accounts on November 1. On the grey market, which is an unofficial venue where shares of a firm trade before they are listed on stock exchanges, Nykaa stock was performing well. Nykaa shares are available at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 570 per share. On November 11, the company is projected to have a strong debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.

More about Nykaa: 'Online beauty store'

Falguni Nayar, a former investment banker, created Nykaa in 2012. It is one of the most widely used omnichannel platforms in the beauty and personal care (BPC) industry. Nykaa's two business verticals, Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion have a comprehensive range of beauty, personal care, and fashion products, including its own produced brand products. Nykaa is known for providing its diverse consumer base with a content-driven lifestyle and online retail experience. Following a loss in FY20 due to the impact of the COVID pandemic, the company's profit improved in FY21.

(IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK)