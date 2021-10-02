Odisha govt approves over Rs 1,411-cr investment proposals

Bhubaneswar, Oct 1 (PTI) The Odisha government on Friday approved nine investment proposals worth Rs 1,411 crore in various sectors, which will generate employment opportunities for 2,846 people, a senior official said.

The projects in seven sectors such as food processing, manufacturing, downstream steel and hospitality got the go-ahead at a State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra.

The SLSWCA gave its in-principle approval to several biomass plants which will be set up by Bio WMS Private Ltd in Angul, Bargarh, Jaipur, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur with a total investment of Rs 319.25 crore. These projects will employ over 1,250 people.

An ethanol manufacturing unit along with a six-megawatt co-generation power plant to be developed by TPS Breweries and Distilleries Private Ltd received the green signal from the government. The project will be set up at Junagarh in Kalahandi at an investment of Rs 235 crore and will generate employment opportunities for over 200 people, the official said.

A proposal by MGM Biofuels Pvt Ltd to build an ethanol unit along with 5-mw CPP in Boudh also got the government's nod.

The authorities also approved a new nano urea unit with an annual capacity of 33,000 kl per year along with a bottling plant proposed by IFFCO at Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district.

This will generate employment to over 200 people, and the company will invest Rs 225 crore, the official said.

A seawater desalination plant with Rs 107 crore investment by Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Ltd got the go-ahead from the government. It will be set up in Gopalpur SEZ in Ganjam district.

He said a proposal to build a hotel-cum-resort by Seascope Infrastructures and Hospitality Pvt Ltd with an investment of Rs 100 crore near Konark in Puri district got clearance.

A proposed plant by Odisha Concrete (OPC) Pvt Ltd to manufacture smart city advanced drainage and sewage system products at Barang received the green signal from the authorities. The project will be set up in Cuttack district at an investment of Rs 54.42 crore.

According to the official, a proposal of New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd to set up galvanized steel structure with an investment of Rs 55 crore in Mayurbhanj was also approved.

With more projects and investments in sectors such as food processing, biomass and tourism, the state government is also looking to diversify its industrial portfolio, industries secretary Hemant Sharma said.

Chief Secretary S C Mahapatra directed departments concerned to facilitate implementation of these projects and asked officials to make a proper assessment of land and water requirements for them. PTI AAM BDC BDC

