Odisha, Nabard join hands to increase fish production

Bhubaneswar, Mar 12 (PTI) The Odisha government and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) have inked a pact for the creation of fisheries infrastructure to augment fish production in the state.

The memorandum of agreement was signed between Principal Secretary, Finance, Vishal Dev and Nabard chief general manager C Udayabhaskar on Friday, according to a release.

Udayabhaskar said the dedicated Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) would help in the creation of infrastructure facilities in marine and inland sectors.

It will augment the fish production of the state and Rs 119.8 crore has been initially approved.

Dev said it would bring "revolutionary change" in the fisheries sector of the state by tapping the potential.

The officials discussed various developments under the fisheries and the operational modalities of the FIDF.

Dev assured all support from the state government.

The FIDF aims to achieve a sustainable growth of 8-9 per cent to augment the country’s fish production capacity to around 20 million tonnes by 2022-23. PTI HMB RG RG

