OECD Proposes Digital Registers, Information Exchange For Real Estate Tax Transparency

The OECD has proposed the establishment of digital registers to record ownership information of real estate, as well as the exchange of information between countries. This initiative comes in response to concerns that foreign real estate investments are being used to conceal undisclosed assets. In a report titled 'Enhancing International Tax Transparency on Real Estate', released ahead of the G20 Summit, the OECD, headquartered in Paris, highlighted a significant rise in foreign-owned real estate assets over the past decade. Many individuals and entities have shifted their funds from financial assets to foreign real estate holdings as a means to avoid tax compliance.

The report acknowledges that tax authorities often have limited visibility regarding cross-border real estate ownership and income. However, it notes that information exchanged under the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) can provide indirect clues to tax administrations about foreign real estate ownership and transactions.

Future transparency models

The report emphasises the growing tax compliance risks associated with cross-border real estate ownership, underscoring the need to enhance tax transparency in this domain.

In the short term, the report suggests that interested countries can make substantial progress at minimal cost by sharing readily available information through existing international legal and operational channels for information exchange.

Additionally, the report outlines two models for long-term structural improvements in tax transparency. The first model is rooted in the traditional exchange of information approach, supported by common due diligence and reporting rules. The second model proposes a more innovative direct access-based approach, aligning with the trend seen in anti-money laundering and financial regulation, where digitised ownership registers are interconnected and accessible to designated government agencies in real time.

G20 tax agenda

Under the Indian G20 Presidency, the OECD was tasked with assessing the current state of tax transparency concerning foreign-owned real estate. One of the suggestions is to develop a multilateral competent authority agreement for countries interested in participating, based on the Multilateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters (MAAC). This agreement would define the modalities of information exchange.

Other recommendations include establishing a common set of minimum information requirements for domestic registers, adopting a common IT architecture for register interconnection via a single query portal, and outlining the criteria for agency access, the purposes of access, and confidentiality requirements.

The OECD has expressed its readiness to support further efforts aimed at enhancing tax transparency in the real estate sector, both during the current Indian G20 Presidency and the upcoming Brazilian Presidency of the G20.

