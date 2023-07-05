Office Rents Remain Stable In April-June Period, Supply Rises By 32% In Top Six Cities

The average office rentals remained stable during April-June at Rs 95 per square feet across six major cities as new supply rose 32 per cent, while demand grew by a modest 2 per cent, Colliers India report stated.

The real estate consultant has released the quarterly data of six major office markets which include Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.

What does the detailed report reveal?

Gross leasing of office space rose 2 per cent to 14.6 million square feet across the top six cities during April-June, from 14.3 million square feet in the year-ago period, driven by technology, engineering & manufacturing sectors. Chennai saw a three-fold jump in office demand, beating Delhi-NCR and Mumbai in leasing activities.

The new supply of office space rose 32 per cent to 12.4 million square feet across these six cities from 9.4 million square feet. Weighted average rental remained flat at Rs 95 per square feet a month, across six cities.

"While the demand improved during the quarter, supply saw a significant threefold rise annually, and was at par with demand. Hence rentals largely remained steady," says Peush Jain, Managing Director, Office Services, India, Colliers.

"There is a potential upside on rentals by the end of the year as the demand improves further in coming quarters," Jain adds.

City-wise rent report

Office space leasing in Bengaluru fell 22 per cent to 3.4 million square feet in April-June from 4.4 million square feet in the year-ago period. However, the new supply more than doubled to 3.8 million square feet from 1.6 million square feet.

Office rent in Bengaluru rose 1 per cent to Rs 91.9 per square feet a month, from Rs 90.6 in the year-ago period. In Chennai, office leasing tripled to 3.3 million square feet from 1.1 million square feet. New supply jumped to 2.4 million square feet from 1 million square feet.

"Corporates of all sizes have been taking office space in coworking centers and they are looking to increase the share of flex space in their overall real estate portfolio." Amal Mishra, Urban Vault co-founder said.

Office rent in Chennai grew by 2 per cent to Rs 75.1 per square feet from Rs 73.4 per square feet a month. Office leasing in Delhi-NCR was up 11 per cent to 3.1 million square feet from 2.8 million square feet. New supply rose 43 per cent to 2.1 million square feet from 1.4 million square feet.

Monthly rent in Delhi-NCR appreciated by 2 per cent to Rs 94.2 per square feet from Rs 92.4 per square feet. In Hyderabad, the office demand fell 22 per cent to 1.5 million square feet from 1.9 million square feet, while new supply fell 19 per cent to 3 million square feet from 3.8 million square feet.

Monthly office rental

Monthly Office rent remained stable at Rs 73.7 per square feet from Rs 73.6 per square feet. The gross office space leasing in Mumbai was down 41 per cent to 1.6 million square feet from 2.8 million square feet. New supply plunged 79 per cent to 0.2 million square feet from 1 million square feet.

Office rent remained stable at Rs 140.2 per square feet from Rs 139.9 a square feet. In Pune, the leasing activities grew 28 per cent to 1.7 million square feet during April-June this year from 1.3 million square feet in the year-ago period. New supply increased 52 per cent to 0.9 million square feet in the second quarter of this calendar year from 0.6 million square feet in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The average monthly office rent increased by 1 per cent to Rs 76.7 per square feet in April-June from Rs 75.6 per square feet in the year-ago period. According to Colliers, the share of space leased by coworking operators increased to 17 per cent from 11 per cent during the period under review.

