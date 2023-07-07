Office Space Leasing Drops 54% In Delhi-NCR Amid Low Demand: CBRE

Office space leasing in Delhi-NCR has witnessed a significant decline, according to realty consultant Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis (CBRE). During the April-June period, gross leasing transactions dropped by 54 per cent to 1.9 million square feet, compared to 4.1 million square feet in the same period last year. The leasing transactions in Delhi-NCR for the entire January-June period also fell by 30 per cent, reaching 4.4 million square feet compared to 6.3 million square feet in the previous year.

CBRE South Asia's office report, titled 'CBRE India Office Figures Q2 2023', revealed a 25 per cent overall decrease in leasing across nine major cities, amounting to 13.9 million square feet during April-June period. This figure is significantly lower than the 18.5 million square feet recorded in the year-ago period.

Additionally, the demand across these nine cities during the January-June period declined by 12 per cent to 26.4 million square feet, compared to 30 million square feet in the previous year. The nine cities covered in the report include Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Kochi.

"India is expected to be amongst the world's fastest-growing economies amidst a likely weakening of global macroeconomic conditions," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE. He anticipated a strong presence of domestic firms in leasing activities and emphasized the positive impact of their focus on returning to offices (RTO) on their operations.

However, he acknowledged that concerns about global macroeconomic headwinds would continue to affect office space occupiers in the short term. Nevertheless, Magazine highlighted favourable factors such as demographics, a skilled and cost-effective talent pool, robust technology and startup ecosystems, affordable high-quality office spaces, and beneficial government policies, which will contribute to the expansion of corporates' real estate portfolios in India in the medium to long term.

Gagan Randev, Executive Director, India Sotheby's International Realty, said, "Although the office market has been affected by economic challenges in global economies, there is good support from domestic companies."

He observed that many conglomerates are embracing flex-office spaces due to the hybrid work model, minimal capital expenditure requirements, and the flexibility these spaces offer. As a result, there is an increasing demand for such office spaces, leading to low vacancy rates for flex-office space operators.

Mukul Sharma, Head Corporate Leasing at Advance India Projects Ltd (AIPL), mentioned that the demand for Grade-A office space remains robust from both domestic firms and multinational corporations.

In terms of leasing activity during the January-June period, technology companies accounted for the highest share at 24 per cent, followed by BFSI firms (20 per cent), flexible space operators (20 per cent), and engineering and manufacturing firms (14 per cent).



(with PTI inputs)