Office Space Leasing Surges By 2% In July-September In Six Cities: Colliers 

Leasing of office space rose 2 per cent across six major Indian cities in the period from July to September, reaching 13.2 million square feet, according to a report by Colliers India. The surge was primarily driven by a substantial rise in demand in Hyderabad, contrasting with declines in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR.

Citi-wise data

The data for the third quarter of 2023 showed that office space demand increased in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai but decreased in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR.

Office space leasing in Bengaluru decreased from 4.4 million square feet in the same period last year to 3.4 million square feet. Similarly, Delhi-NCR saw a decline in leasing, dropping from 4.3 million square feet to 3.2 million square feet.

Hyderabad experienced a surge, with office space leasing increasing 2.5-fold from 1 million square feet to 2.5 million square feet. Mumbai saw a marginal increase, rising from 1.6 million square feet to 1.7 million square feet. Meanwhile, Chennai's gross leasing of office space grew from 1 million square feet to 1.4 million square feet, and Pune's absorption of office space increased from 0.6 million square feet to 1 million square feet.

"Contrary to earlier belief, India office demand for the first three quarters of 2023, has followed an overall trajectory almost similar to 2022. With strong domestic macro-economic indicators backing the demand for office space, the momentum is likely to continue in the last quarter of the year," Peush Jain, Managing Director, Office Services, India at Colliers, said.

Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, South, and Head of Flex at Colliers India, predicted that Bengaluru would continue to dominate India's leasing activity in 2023. However, he also anticipated that Chennai and Hyderabad would experience a greater acceleration in demand during the last quarter of the year.