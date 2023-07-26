Oil Firms' Pre-tax Profit Poised To Triple To Rs 1 Lakh Crore This Fiscal: Report

Oil firms and marketing companies are expected to achieve a record pre-tax profit of at least Rs 1 lakh crore this financial year, benefiting from higher retail prices in the domestic market and relatively stable and considerably low crude prices overseas, according to a recent report by Crisil.

Crude oil prices have witnessed a decline of more than 30 per cent this financial year compared to the same period last year. However, despite this reduction, oil companies have refrained from lowering retail prices, which have remained unchanged since May 2022.

Oil marketing companies

Crisil has projected that oil marketing companies (OMCs) could witness their operating profit rebounding to Rs 1 lakh crore this fiscal year. This figure is significantly higher than the average of Rs 60,000 crore recorded between 2017 and 2022 and three times the pre-tax profit of the last fiscal year, which stood at Rs 33,000 crore.

The anticipated surge in profitability is expected to improve the credit metrics of these companies, which have experienced weakening financials over the past few fiscals due to subdued profitability and substantial capital expenditure. The report is based on an analysis of three state-run oil companies.

Oil marketing firms generate revenue from two main business segments: refining, where they earn a gross refining margin by deducting the cost of crude from the value of refined products at the refinery gate, and marketing through retail pumps, where they earn a margin on refined products.

Strong global demand

During Fiscal 2023, gross refining margins reached a record average of $15 per barrel, driven by strong global demand, especially for diesel, amid a surge in alternative fuels such as natural gas. Additionally, the imposition of sanctions on Russian products by the European Union following the invasion of Ukraine further boosted refining margins.

However, despite robust refining margins, oil companies faced challenges as retail prices remained stagnant while crude prices averaged $94 per barrel throughout the fiscal year. Consequently, marketing losses amounted to a steep Rs 8 per litre, which weakened the overall profitability for the last fiscal year.

Fortunately, a steady decline in crude prices since then has resulted in a positive turnaround for the companies, shifting them from an operating loss in Q1FY23 to strong profits in Q4FY23.

Naveen Vaidyanathan, a director at the agency, highlights that this fiscal year could witness a shift in the growth drivers. Marketing margins are expected to turn into an operating profit of Rs 5-7 per litre, while gross refining margins may moderate to $6-8 per barrel, considering an easing of global demand-supply imbalance and an average crude price of $80 per barrel, without any reduction in retail prices.

The surge in operating profit is particularly crucial as oil companies significantly increased their capital expenditure to Rs 3.3 lakh crore between fiscal 2017 and 2023 to expand downstream refining and petrochemical capacity, product pipelines, and marketing infrastructure. As a result, their gross debt more than doubled from Rs 1.2 lakh crore in fiscal 2017 to Rs 2.6 lakh crore in fiscal 2023, even as profitability remained subdued.

For this fiscal year, the estimated capital expenditure is Rs 54,000 crore.

According to Joanne Gonsalves, an associate director of the agency, improved profitability should enhance the standalone credit metrics of oil companies, moving away from the lows seen in the last fiscal year. For instance, interest coverage is expected to improve to 7.4 times compared to 2.4 times in the previous fiscal year.

Equity rights issues planned by the oil companies to fund capital expenditure will also provide support to their credit metrics.

However, the expectations could be altered by higher-than-expected crude prices or a decline in retail prices without a corresponding fall in crude prices, along with forex losses.

(With PTI Inputs)